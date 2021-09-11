Liza Horvath, Senior Advocate: Should Dad be driving?

New Directions is seeking a full-time (40 hours/week) applicant to fill the position of Advocate specializing in shelter & transitions in our team-oriented agency. The successful candidate must be willing to work with adults and children while they are in our undisclosed shelter location and as they transition out of shelter. A positive and professional attitude, ability to establish boundaries, and a strong work ethic are a must for the successful candidate. The hours for this position will be weekday afternoon/evening. The successful candidate must possess a bachelor’s degree in social work, sociology, psychology or related field. Experience working in the field of domestic violence is also preferred. A combination of education and experience may be considered. This is a grant-funded position and benefits are included. Interested candidates will email their resume by Friday, September 24, 2021. The position will remain open until filled.
