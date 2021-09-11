Liza Horvath, Senior Advocate: Should Dad be driving?

I am 31. Three years ago, I fell into a relationship with a woman who was 50. We lied about our ages (I said I was 35 and she said 45). What started off as a casual encounter has evolved into a relationship that isn’t exactly conventional. I don’t know many people who have been able to sustain a relationship with this big an age gap. My friends are all finding their partners, marrying and having kids, while I am still casually dating someone who is older than my mum.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 HOURS AGO