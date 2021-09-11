CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liza Horvath, Senior Advocate: Should Dad be driving?

By Liza Horvath
Monterey County Herald
 5 days ago

Question: I am concerned about my dad’s driving. He is still youngish, age 72, but he had a stroke last year and, while he has mostly recovered, his driving is just not as good as it had been before the stroke. I fear he is a risk to himself and others. Is there a tactful way to discuss this with him? Should I speak with his doctor?

