Dallas, TX

No Injuries Reported After Speeding Driver Crashes Into 2 Dallas Police Cars

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lo8D0_0btLRXWS00

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — No injuries were reported after a speeding driver crashed into two Dallas police cares early Saturday morning.

Police said at approximately 2:42 a.m., two fully marked DPD cars with their emergency lights on were protecting an accident scene on E. Northwest Highway when a 56-year-old man driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre “failed to control his speed and impacted into the back rear of the squad car,” pushing it into a second.

An officer who was sitting in the first squad car was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary purposes, police said.

The driver’s identity or reason for speeding has not been released at this time.

Comments / 0

 

