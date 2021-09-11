No Injuries Reported After Speeding Driver Crashes Into 2 Dallas Police Cars

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — No injuries were reported after a speeding driver crashed into two Dallas police cares early Saturday morning.

Police said at approximately 2:42 a.m., two fully marked DPD cars with their emergency lights on were protecting an accident scene on E. Northwest Highway when a 56-year-old man driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre “failed to control his speed and impacted into the back rear of the squad car,” pushing it into a second.

An officer who was sitting in the first squad car was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary purposes, police said.

The driver’s identity or reason for speeding has not been released at this time.