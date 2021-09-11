Media raves about Stetson Bennett's monstrous first half vs. UAB

Georgia's offense never found the end zone in its 10-3 win over Clemson last weekend. They have made up for that against the UAB Blazers in Week 2. Less than one minute into the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored their fourth touchdown of the game. All four of them came via passes from quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who was starting in place of the injured JT Daniels. Bennett started the game by completing five straight passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Bennett was dropping dimes to receivers downfield, and they were turning them into touchdowns. It was an explosive first half for the Georgia offense.