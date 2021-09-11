CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Joe Troop: The Cream Interview

By Abby Lee Hood
Nashville Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last in-person show Joe Troop played with his Latingrass band Che Apalache was at Nashville’s City Winery just days before the first nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns began. That 2020 show feels like it was decades ago. Now, Troop is set to return to Music City, but he’ll be on his own this time. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, he’ll bring the tour celebrating the release of his new activism-centered solo album Borrowed Time to 3rd and Lindsley.

www.nashvillescene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Washburn
Person
Béla Fleck

Comments / 0

Community Policy