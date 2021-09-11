Joe Troop: The Cream Interview

The last in-person show Joe Troop played with his Latingrass band Che Apalache was at Nashville’s City Winery just days before the first nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns began. That 2020 show feels like it was decades ago. Now, Troop is set to return to Music City, but he’ll be on his own this time. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, he’ll bring the tour celebrating the release of his new activism-centered solo album Borrowed Time to 3rd and Lindsley.