[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 15th September 2021]. HaloDAO, a stablecoin marketplace protocol, is working with Yield Guild Games (YGG) to enable YGG community members to support simpler cashouts in local regions with its updated v1 stablecoin optimized AMM on Ethereum and Polygon. There will be a huge focus on expanding access to Singapore and the Philippines and other high-growth regions. The objective of stablecoin support is to build out a Play-to-Grow model, whereby the gamers are empowered to go a step further from earning by allowing them to grow those earnings with yield farming and access other DeFi applications.

