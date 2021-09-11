Knicks reportedly considered serious run at free agent DeMar DeRozan
The Knicks had a fairly strong offseason. They signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal, and while that may be a bit of an overpay he brings needed 3-point shooting (41.3% last season), secondary shot creation, and he averaged 17.1 points a game last season. New York got a steal in getting Kemba Walker (*knock on wood his knees hold up*), brought back Derrick Rose, plus Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks each got three-year contracts. New York got better.nba.nbcsports.com
