VIDEO: Trump makes surprise visit to FDNY, NYPD members on 9/11

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 6 days ago
Former President Donald Trump released a statement for 9/11 after indicating that he’d visit Manhattan at some point Saturday, as the city marked the solemn 20th anniversary of the attacks.

