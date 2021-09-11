CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Laporta leads at Wentworth, Wiesberger near Ryder Cup place

KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago

VIRGINIA WATER, England — (AP) — Francesco Laporta of Italy shot 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday as Bernd Wiesberger moved closer to sealing a place in Europe's Ryder Cup team.

Nineteen players were within five shots of the 264th-ranked Laporta, who was 14 under overall, heading into the final round of the flagship event on the European Tour. The closest was English player Laurie Canter, who shot 70 and was a stroke behind in second place outright.

Ryder Cup qualification is the major subplot of this week's tournament at the tour headquarters at Wentworth, which marks the final chance for players to earn points to gain an automatic place in the European team.

Wiesberger looks almost sure of getting in via the European points list after shooting a second straight round of 67 to climb to a tie for seventh place on 11 under. The Austrian golfer, who has never played in the Ryder Cup, needs to finish only in the top 50 to jump above Rory McIlroy on the list. McIlroy would still be assured of making the team via the world points list.

Alongside Wiesberger on 11 under was Shane Lowry, also looking to be a Ryder Cup debutant.

Lowry, who birdied the par-5 last — for the third time this week — to complete a round of 69, was in a close race with Lee Westwood and potentially Matt Fitzpatrick for the final places on the European points list.

As it stood, Westwood — whose 71 left him on 5 under overall — was just above Lowry as the final qualifier on that list.

“I feel like I had a great chance to make the (Ryder Cup) team in 2016 and threw that away,” Lowry said. "Missed a few cuts in a row and felt like I was there after the U.S. Open, but then shied away from it a little bit.

“Whereas the last few months, I've fought as hard as I could and went out every day and tried my best and thankfully it’s been good. Who knows whether it will be good enough?”

As an indication of how close it was, Lowry was provisionally in the Ryder Cup team when he played his first 14 holes in 3 under par, out of it when he bogeyed the 15th, and then back in it with a birdie on the 18th.

But as more players finished and pushed Lowry into a three-way tie for seventh, Westwood edged back in front of Lowry by just 2.34 points.

Justin Rose shot 72 and will need to come from five strokes back to get the win he requires to move into the automatic qualification spots.

Otherwise, he is relying on getting one of the three captain's picks from Padraig Harrington on Sunday night. Harrington has already indicated that Ian Poulter, who missed the cut this week, and Sergio Garcia are favored to get two of the captain's picks.

Among those two shots off the lead and in with a great chance of winning were former FedEx Cup winner Billy Horschel (69), who didn't make the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and former Masters champion Adam Scott (70).

Upstaging them all was Laporta, who is bidding to win his first European Tour title a week after securing his card for next season.

“It will be tough, but I like to be under pressure,” Laporta said. “This is what we play for.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
golf365.com

Francesco Laporta has the edge as Ryder Cup qualifying battle hots up

Francesco Laporta will take a slender lead into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship as the Ryder Cup qualifying battle threatened to come down to fractions of a point. Laporta carded a third round of 69 at Wentworth to finish 14 under par and a shot ahead of England’s Laurie Canter, with Adam Scott, Jamie Donaldson, Billy Horschel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout another stroke back.
GOLF
Reuters

Laporta in the lead as Aphibarnrat loses ground at Wentworth

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Francesco Laporta shot three birdies and an eagle en route to a solid three-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead after the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Saturday. Laporta began in third place at 11-under and quickly seized the...
GOLF
Golf Digest

The European Ryder Cup points race is literally changing by the minute at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England — How volatile has the qualification process for the European Ryder Cup side become? When Shane Lowry dropped a shot at the par-4 15th hole in the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Saturday, the former Open champion was suddenly not one of the top-nine automatic qualifiers. He was out and Lee Westwood was in.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup: How did European hopefuls fare in Round Two at Wentworth?

The race to see who will qualify for Padraig Harrington's Team Europe reaches its conclusion this weekend at Wentworth. With day two of the BMW PGA Championship in the books, GolfMagic takes a look at who has stood out so far. 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry had an impressive day...
GOLF
Metro International

Golf – Aphibarnat leads at Wentworth, Rose, Lowry and Wiesberger boost Ryder Cup hopes

LONDON (Reuters) – Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat maintained his lead at the BMW PGA Championship with another impressive round at Wentworth as the battle for last-ditch automatic qualification for the European Ryder Cup team intensified on Friday. Aphibarnrat followed his eight-under 64 on Thursday with a 68 to reach 12 under...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Ap#The Bmw Pga Championship#264th#The European Tour#English#Wentworth#Austrian
informnny.com

Horschel wins at Wentworth, fueled by Ryder Cup snub

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Billy Horschel felt aggrieved this week at the manner in which he missed out on a place in the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup. So he took down a bunch of leading Europeans by himself. Horschel birdied Wentworth’s storied 18th hole after an approach...
GOLF
theScore

Rose boosts Ryder Cup hopes with solid start at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Justin Rose needs to win the BMW PGA Championship to qualify automatically for a fifth straight appearance at the Ryder Cup. The Englishman is off to a strong start in that quest. Rose shot a bogey-free, 5-under 67 and was three shots off the first-round...
GOLF
kion546.com

European Tour has flagship at Wentworth, finalizes Ryder Cup

The European Tour has a big week at Wentworth. Not only is the BMW PGA Championship the flagship event, it’s the final week of qualifying for the Ryder Cup. European captain Padraig Harrington is among those playing this week. Europe’s top two players are not. Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are taking a breather following the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup season with the Ryder Cup on the horizon. The PGA Tour has a dark week after its season ended. That resumes next week. The LPGA Tour is coming off the Solheim Cup and takes a breather before going to Oregon.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kfgo.com

Golf-Aphibarnrat sets pace at Wentworth as Ryder Cup hopefuls begin quest

LONDON (Reuters) – Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat produced a scorching eight-under-par opening round at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Thursday as behind him those vying for Ryder Cup spots suffered mixed fortunes. Aphibarnrat’s round of 64 gave him a one-stroke lead over Australian Adam Scott with England’s Justin Rose,...
GOLF
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy