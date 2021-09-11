Patriots promote QB Brian Hoyer, kicker Nick Folk from practice squad

The Patriots activated Brian Hoyer ahead of their Week 1 clash against the Dolphins. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Two familiar faces are back on the Patriots’ active roster. The team promoted Brian Hoyer and Nick Folk from its practice squad Saturday, according to Sports Talk 790’s Aaron Wilson. The Pats also placed wide receiver Malcolm Perry on IR.

This has been a busy day for the kicker position, with Folk’s promotion following AFC South call-ups — Joey Slye (Texans) and Michael Badgley (Titans). But Folk will give the Pats two active-roster kickers. Quinn Nordin remains on New England’s roster. Barring an IR move, the rookie would need to pass through waivers in order to be shuttled down to the practice squad.

Bill Belichick hinted this week the Pats could carry both Folk and Nordin on their active roster. Folk could again be moved down to New England’s practice squad next week, given the 2020 CBA’s additional flexibility regarding P-squad promotions. Teams can now carry 55 players on their active rosters on game days, and 48 can dress.

The Pats used Folk as their kicker throughout last season and in seven games in 2019. Arriving after Stephen Gostkowski‘s injury ended his 14-year tenure as New England’s kicker, Folk delivered a strong 2020 season by making 92.9% of his field-goal attempts. This will be Folk’s 14th NFL season.

Following the Patriots’ release of Cam Newton, Hoyer was set to be Mac Jones‘ backup. The team cut Hoyer recently but re-signed him on a P-squad deal. Hoyer’s promotion has been a formality for a bit. The veteran passer is now on his third stint with the Patriots and will be tasked with mentoring a promising rookie.