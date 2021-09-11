CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston woman fatally shoots alleged ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
HOUSTON — A woman fatally shot a man she said was peeping through the bedroom window of her Houston home, authorities said Friday.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. CDT in north Houston, KHOU reported.

According to the Houston Police Department, the woman saw the man looking through the window and grabbed a rifle, shooting through the wall of her home several times, the television station reported.

According to police, the man was struck by one bullet and died at the scene after walking several feet from the building, according to KPRC.

The woman and the man she shot have not been identified.

Police said it appeared the woman did not know the identity of the man looking into her home, KTRK reported.

The homeowner is cooperating with police, according to KHOU.

©2021 Cox Media Group

