Mamma Mia!

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five shows made their return during Broadway‘s biggest night of reopenings.
Theaters welcomed back audiences Tuesday after a long pandemic shutdown.
Some of the most popular musicals of all time returned to the stage, a milestone not just for Broadway, but for the city’s recovery.
As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, the curtains lifted on “The Lion King,” “Wicked,” “Chicago,” “Hamilton” and the new play “Lackawanna Blues.” They joined three other shows currently running.
READ MORE: Broadway Returns: Rehearsals Are ‘Like Part Of My Soul Coming Back,’ Says Actor Michael James Scott
The marquis were lit, the theaters were packed and Broadway felt...
Comments / 0