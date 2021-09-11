CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamma Mia!

By Carlton Fletcher, The Albany Herald, Ga.
 Sep. 11

Sep. 11—ALBANY — Diane Giddens points to the set pieces on the Theatre Albany stage as she talks about the Sept. 17 opening of "Mamma Mia!," the musical based on the songs of '70s-'80s-era pop band Abba. "We were preparing to do 'Mamma Mia!' when COVID hit," Giddens said. "This...

Mamma Mia! ABBA Is Back After Nearly 40 Years

ABBA members Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson. Nearly 40 years since they last made music together, the members of ABBA are back. The Swedish pop group has announced an upcoming “hologram” concert in London and its first studio album in four decades. “We took a break...
Mamma Mia + Canapes with Bottomless Prosecco!

Join us for an afternoon of fun,food, drink & a dash of Abba!. Join us for an afternoon of fun, food , drink and an extra dash of Abba!. We will have a selection of Canapes & you can enjoy bottomless processco during a screening of Mamma Mia. We also have a live tribute act following the film.
The Albany Herald

Mamma Mia! opens this week at Theatre Albany

ALBANY — Diane Giddens points to the set pieces on the Theatre Albany stage as she talks about the Sept. 17 opening of “Mamma Mia!,” the musical based on the songs of ’70s-’80s-era pop band ABBA. “We were preparing to do ‘Mamma Mia!’ when COVID hit,” Giddens said. “This set...
Mamma Mia! Here we go again with new ABBA music

Europop sensation of the 1970s and lifeblood of the Mamma Mia! films, ABBA has reclaimed center stage by dropping two brand new songs, announcing an album and that they’re building an arena in London. The band’s triumphant return comes with a ten-track album set to release on Nov. 5, two...
"MAMMA MIA" Starts Friday at Larry Keeton Theatre/Donelson

Hard to believe that in a place called Music City, we have only one dinner theatre in town. After a nearly 19 month break, the Larry Keeton Theatre in Donelson is set to open Friday with "MAMMA MIA!" Our Big Joe has a preview before the big show debuts and why you need to see it.
Hastings Community Theatre opens 2021-22 season with ‘Mamma Mia!’

HASTINGS — Hastings Community Theatre kicks off its 62nd season with the long-awaited international smash hit “Mamma Mia!”. Sixty million people from around the globe have fallen in love with the characters, the enchanting story and ABBA’s timeless music which makes “Mamma Mia!” the ultimate feel-good show. Show times are...
Two Area Residents Have Roles in Mamma Mia

Sounding suspiciously like a recipe foreshadowing disaster, one wedding, two best friends, and three father figures form the plot of a musical romantic comedy opening on September 10. Mamma Mia, a Montana Actors' Theater (MAT) production will feature two individuals with Blaine County roots. For the next three weeks, area...
MAT sets auditions as 18-month delay on 'Mamma Mia!' ends

Montana Actors' Theater suffered some major setbacks to productions with the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back full-throttle. After holding its summer youth camps and doing a semi-youth production version of the delayed "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," originally planned to be produced near the end of its regular season last year, the acting troupe premieres this weekend its highly anticipated production of "Mamma Mia!" and is holding auditions for another production the beginning of next week.
Here we go again: Mamma Mia set to hit the stage after covid cancelation

WENATCHEE — "Mamma Mia! The Musical" will take the stage at Numerica Performing Arts Center next week after a year and a half in the making. The production was originally scheduled as the Apple Blossom musical in 2020, but was pushed back to this year due to the pandemic. Even though director Paul Atwood decided on "Mamma Mia" before the pandemic was even a thought, the aspects of the show that initially drew him may be ideal for the current moment.
Mamma Mia! at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

It’s hard to not tap your toes or sing along when you see a show at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, but it’s almost impossible to not get up and dance during Mamma Mia!, the Theatre’s latest production. Mamma Mia! at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. Synopsis. The beloved musical features ABBA’s...
Artist’s exhibit, ‘Mamma Mia!’ both opening at CTG

Cheri Marcovitch, award-winning watercolor artist, will have a solo art exhibit at the Canyon Theatre Guild opening Saturday and running through Oct. 31, coinciding the theater guild’s production of “Mamma Mia!”. An artist’s reception is scheduled to be held at the theater 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Marcovitch’s...
Mamma Mia! ABBA Reunites After Four Decades For New Album, Virtual Concert

The 1970s Swedish pop quartet ABBA is reuniting for the first time since 1982 for a new album and a virtual concert. Can You Hear The Drums, Fernando? The official ABBA page on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) heralded the new collaboration between Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, who haven't performed together since 1982.
Mamma mia! Hear ABBA's first two new songs in nearly 40 years

All you Dancing Queens, listen up. 1970s Swedish pop group ABBA has reunited after nearly 40 years with a new album, Voyage -- and a planned concert experience featuring virtual versions of the four musicians. Two of the new songs are already available for listening, the album is coming in November, and the concert series with the virtual band will come to London in spring of 2022. Can you hear the drums, Fernando?
Beetlejuice Is Back on Broadway This Spring, and Deader Than Ever

He's the ghost with the most and you can't keep him down as Beetlejuice heads back to Broadway in 2022. The musical spectacular based on the iconic Tim Burton's 1988 movie received rave reviews before having to shut down due to the Covid pandemic, but say his name three times and the world's leading bio-exorcist will make his comeback on April 8th, when the show will take up residency at the Marriott Marquis Theatre with casting news expected to be announced later this year.
How Rich Is Lin-Manuel Miranda?

Lin-Manuel Miranda is most recognized for playing the titular role of founding father Alexander Hamilton in the record-breaking musical "Hamilton"  -- which he also wrote, composed and won the...
Amy Adams to Star in The Glass Menagerie in London

Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams will make her West End debut in a revival of Tennessee Williams' memory play The Glass Menagerie, according to The Guardian. Adams will play St. Louis matriarch Amanda Wingfield in the production, directed by Jeremy Herrin. It will begin performances at London's Duke of York’s Theatre in London on May 23, 2022.
Jersey Boys to Relaunch National Tour in December

The national touring production of "Jersey Boys" The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys will relaunch its national touring production this winter. The musical, which tells the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom, will begin performances at the Music Hall in Detroit, Michigan on December 12 before heading out on a multi-city tour through July 2022. The cast for the production will be announced later.
Electric Atmosphere Greets ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Wicked,’ ‘Hamilton’ And Others As Broadway Makes Triumphant Return

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five shows made their return during Broadway‘s biggest night of reopenings. Theaters welcomed back audiences Tuesday after a long pandemic shutdown. Some of the most popular musicals of all time returned to the stage, a milestone not just for Broadway, but for the city’s recovery. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, the curtains lifted on “The Lion King,” “Wicked,” “Chicago,” “Hamilton” and the new play “Lackawanna Blues.” They joined three other shows currently running. READ MORE: Broadway Returns: Rehearsals Are ‘Like Part Of My Soul Coming Back,’ Says Actor Michael James Scott The marquis were lit, the theaters were packed and Broadway felt...
MiA: Music & Art Mesh @ Buffalo Riverworks

Buffalo Riverworks turns out to be the perfect home for Music is Art (MiA) this past Saturday. After years of searching for the right venue – one that was large enough and offered indoor and outdoor escapes – Robby Takac (bassist for the GooGoo Dolls and founder of MiA) has found the ideal setting for his festival. Not only is the festival setting able to accommodate 21 stages (over 200 bands), the industrial setting along the Buffalo River is an incredible backdrop for the festivities.
