NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On Saturday, Sept. 11 at Cody Park join walkers and runners for another year of dog filled fun at the 2021 Doggy Dash 5K & 1 Mile Family Run. You can register ahead of time online or at the event. Race day registration begins at 7:45 am with the race starting at 8:45 am. The cost is $25 per participant which includes a long sleeve t-shirt.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO