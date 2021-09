Allen Danielson, pictured on his visit to SDSU, has been an incredible player and story for our Wolves. Allen bounced back from some early academic struggles his freshman year to bounce back and currently post a 3.5 GPA for his overall time here at Basic. As a player Allen is a key part to our team playing multiple positions and is always willing to play anywhere our team needs him. Just this season he has played TE, offensive Tackle, guard, defensive end, MLB, and is also our long snapper on both punts and fgs. Allen is a perfect example of what someone can do with hard work and perseverance and deserves to be highlighted for his stellar play, selflessness and academic standing. Allen also serves as a team captain and we are so proud of what he has accomplished thus far and excited for what the future holds for him.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO