CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

MASSACHUSETTS MARITIME ACADEMY

mybackyardnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOURNE – Friday, September 10, 2021 – On Thursday, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba were joined by Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, Massachusetts Maritime Academy President, Alan McKimm, CEO of Clean Harbors, and other state and local officials for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Clean Harbors’ new Emergency Operations Training Center, located on the campus of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

www.mybackyardnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Firefighters Leave for Louisiana

Ten Massachusetts firefighters are departing for Louisiana Tuesday from the town of Lee to support first responders dealing with the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida. According to the Department of Fire Services, personnel from Carlisle, Dalton and Lynnfield will provide assistance under a mutual aid system known as the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Louisiana officials last week requested aid under the compact and on Friday Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning accepted the Bay State's offer of assistance.
LOUISIANA STATE
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Mass Maritime cadets perform community service

As cadets return to campus for classes, the Regiment, athletics, extracurricular activities, and time with old and new friends, they have another opportunity awaiting them — the chance to serve their community. Service is required of every cadet at Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA), but many students embrace the opportunity to give back well beyond their service requirements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bensalem Times

Applications open for $1.2 million in recovery grants for the humanities

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council announced that it is now accepting applications statewide for $1.2 million in pandemic recovery grants for organizations with a humanities-based mission and organizations conducting humanities programming. Called PA SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan), the initiative provides up to $20,000 in flexible funding to strengthen and grow the humanities in Pennsylvania.
EDUCATION
NottinghamMD.com

New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools. Following public testimony today, the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee approved the emergency regulation, which will be in effect for 180 days. The emergency regulation requires any person inside a public school … Continue reading "New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools" The post New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurses' strike, delta strain staffing at UMass Memorial Medical Center

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Medical Center is grappling with staffing strain caused by a monthslong nurses' strike, a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant and a labor shortage. The hospital said the number of COVID-positive patients increased from 35 to 54 in less than a week, Spectrum News 1...
WORCESTER, MA
WestfairOnline

Maritime Aquarium receiving nearly $200K in federal funding

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk will receive $194,047 in federal funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to help teens become environmental educators and advocates. The grants “will make the aquarium more accessible by designing virtual exhibits with learners with special needs in mind and by providing more...
NORWALK, CT
mybackyardnews.com

POMHAM LIGHT

POMHAM ROCKS LIGHTHOUSE’S ANTIQUE BEACON WELCOMED HOME. Built on an island in Narragansett Bay in 1871, Pomham Rocks Lighthouse is celebrating its 150th birthday in a special way. Its antique classic fourth order Fresnel lens, the iconic lighthouse beacon, removed from the tower in 1974, was returned the first week of September. It will be the focal point of the lighthouse’s museum exhibit. It is one of only about 250 fourth order lenses in existence in the United States. Only two others can be seen in museums in RI.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Moran
Person
Karyn Polito
mybackyardnews.com

UBER AND LYFT UNITE

We need collective bargaining rights and a union NOW. On election day, Massachusetts drivers urged legislators to vote in favor of rules that would give drivers collective bargaining rights and clear pathway to unionizing. BOSTON, MA — Thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers facing poverty pay and adverse working conditions...
LABOR ISSUES
New Hampshire Bulletin

Fiscal Committee tables request for $27 million in federal money to boost vaccination efforts

This story was updated Sept. 17, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. with a statement from the governor. Republican lawmakers’ anger over the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate has put in jeopardy $27 million in federal pandemic relief to boost the state’s vaccination efforts.  As the Executive Council did Wednesday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee on Friday […] The post Fiscal Committee tables request for $27 million in federal money to boost vaccination efforts appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Rear#Clean Harbors#The Training Center#Mma#Commonwealth#Leadership University
longmeadow.org

Eversource Gas of Massachusetts

Eversource Gas of Massachusetts has contracted Precise Paving to make final trench repairs on Longmeadow Street. The scheduled start date is September 11th 2021. The anticipated project completion will be the same day. Construction crews will be milling existing gas trenches and final paving of trenches. Longmeadow Street, from Forest...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

9/11: Massachusetts Remembers

BOSTON — For many of us, the memories of 9/11 are still exceptionally vivid. The nation promised to "never forget," and the families of the victims are still working to make sure that promise is kept. But what does that mean for Massachusetts, and the world, 20 years later?. We...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Massachusetts Firefighters Leave for Louisiana

Ten Massachusetts firefighters are departing for Louisiana Tuesday from the town of Lee to support first responders dealing with the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida. According to the Department of Fire Services, personnel from Carlisle, Dalton and Lynnfield will provide assistance under a mutual aid system known as the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Louisiana officials last week requested aid under the compact and on Friday Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning accepted the Bay State's offer of assistance.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy