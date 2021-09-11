MASSACHUSETTS MARITIME ACADEMY
BOURNE – Friday, September 10, 2021 – On Thursday, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba were joined by Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, Massachusetts Maritime Academy President, Alan McKimm, CEO of Clean Harbors, and other state and local officials for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Clean Harbors' new Emergency Operations Training Center, located on the campus of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.
