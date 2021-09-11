MASSACHUSETTS MARITIME ACADEMY

POMHAM ROCKS LIGHTHOUSE’S ANTIQUE BEACON WELCOMED HOME. Built on an island in Narragansett Bay in 1871, Pomham Rocks Lighthouse is celebrating its 150th birthday in a special way. Its antique classic fourth order Fresnel lens, the iconic lighthouse beacon, removed from the tower in 1974, was returned the first week of September. It will be the focal point of the lighthouse’s museum exhibit. It is one of only about 250 fourth order lenses in existence in the United States. Only two others can be seen in museums in RI.

