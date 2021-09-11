Cardinals Open Season Without Fitzgerald

At the beginning of training camp, numerous Cardinals players talked about how strange it was to be getting ready to prepare for the season without wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in the building.

Now, more than six weeks later, the Cardinals are ready to play their season opener without him for the first time since 2003.

Fitzgerald said little throughout the offseason after his contract officially expired and only began opening up after beginning a weekly podcast with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on SiriusXM called, “Let’s Go!”

On the first broadcast last month, when asked by host Jim Gray if he planned to be a broadcaster or player this season, Fitzgerald said, "For now I'll be a radio broadcaster. Jim, to be honest with you I just don't have the urge to play right now. I don't know how I'll feel in September, October, November moving forward but I just, today, I just don't have the urge. And I think I have to be respectful of that.

"Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do."

The idea had been advanced that perhaps he wanted to miss training camp and while noting that players don’t enjoy camp, he said, "We all know (camp) is the building blocks and the foundation to a great season. That's where the camaraderie is built, that's where the relationships and trust is built."

As for deciding to play during the season to win a championship, he said, "The pursuit is the Lombardi Trophy, but you have to be in love with the process of pursuing the Lombardi Trophy. That's the part that's most important."

Asked what would give him the “urge” to play, he said, "I have no idea. I've done this for 30-plus years and every year I have gone into it, I've felt a certain way. I've felt the urge to go out and do it, and I just don't feel that right now.

"I don't know if it is going to change. But if it does, it does. If it doesn't, it doesn't. I'm not putting too much thought into it."

He also said not having the “urge” was a completely new thing. "That's why I needed to take the time to make sure I was making the good, clear, conscious decision."

Fitzgerald turned 38 on Aug. 31 and on this week’s podcast, he said, “I feel great, Jim. I miss the interaction with my teammates, but I’m in a good place spending time with the family, playing a little golf, doing a little travel, getting a chance to spend time with people that you really never get a chance to spend (time with) at this time of the year.

“The desire to play is the same as it’s been. I’m very comfortable with that, but you never know what tomorrow holds. Right now, I’m very content.”

But he will be paying attention.

“Absolutely I’ll be watching the games,” he said. “I’m excited for a lot of my friends playing throughout the league” and then said, “I hope (Cardinals) Christian Kirk and Chase Edmonds and Kelvin Beachum and all my boys play well and have an outstanding season.”

Finally, when asked how hard it has been to not be playing, he said, "I don't think it's really kind of set into me mentally like that yet. I still enjoy the game. I enjoy talking about the game, I enjoy watching my son compete in the game. I feel like mentally I'm still there and enjoying every part of it. Maybe later on this year or years from now I'll be able to look at it in that manner, but I just don't look at it that way right now.

"After 30-plus years of watching it and playing it, you don't just wake up one day and not enjoy watching it."

When Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries was asked Friday what it’s like to be two days away from the season opener without having No. 11 around, he said, “It's still weird for me, but I don't believe any of it until the season's over. I feel like Larry has enough pull that he can come back Week 17 before the playoffs and hang out with us for the playoff run and go to the Super Bowl.

“I'm not believing that he’s not playing football until the season’s over with. And even then, I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes back next year (laughs).”