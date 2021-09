Peep Show star Robert Webb has said his health problems motivated him to take part in the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.Last year, the actor and comedian had open heart surgery after discovering in 2019 that he was suffering from a heart murmur, which was caused by a mitral valve prolapse.On Saturday (18 September), he will be taking to the dance floor for the BBC celebrity dancing competition.Asked why he decided to take part, Webb, 48, said: “It’s partly my age and it’s partly, nearly two years ago I had quite a big deal health thing.“I had open...

