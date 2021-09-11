Guilty or not, the guy has serious anger issues toward women.
It's been known since his Cincinnati and Cleveland days. I don't blame the MLB of not wanting him. What happens in the bedroom is your business as long as it's consensual. However, he's consistently disparaged women on social media and knocked women unconscious ... literally knocked them out with punches. His teammates don't like him either. I don't think anyone wants Bauer in their clubhouse. He's not worth the trouble ... even with his talent.virginia.sportswar.com
