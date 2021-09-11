CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Long-Term Health Effects Of 9/11: Children Remember Their First-Responder Fathers

 5 days ago

As we've been saying, September 11 was one day, but the effects lasted much longer. That was unquestionably true of first responders and their loved ones. That's what we want to focus on now. For that, we're joined by Robert Tilearcio Jr. His father, Robert Sr., was a firefighter with Engine 266 in Rockaway Beach. He died in 2017 of brain cancer related to September 11. Robert Jr. is now also a firefighter and works at a law firm dealing with 9/11 victim compensation.

