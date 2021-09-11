CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville Bulletin
 5 days ago

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

martinsvillebulletin.com

Martinsville Bulletin

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

