CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 15th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed. Tropical Storm Odette has just been minted by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 5 PM Friday. Located roughly 200 miles east of the Chesapeake Bay, Odette currently possesses winds of upwards of 40 mph. While rip currents could be an issue for the Mid-Atlantic coast, Odette won’t pose many problems for the U.S. mainland.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO