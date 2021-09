A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.

WORLD ・ 23 HOURS AGO