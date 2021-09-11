Phoebe heroes ... Behind the Mask

Sep. 17—The Destin Middle School leadership class created and displayed a 9/11 memorial tribute to those who died that dreadful day in 2001 and the nation's fallen troops. On 8-foot-tall letters that read "Never Forget," the students throughout the day on Friday wrote the names of those who lost their lives on 9/11 as well as others who lost their lives in Iraq. They also honored and wrote the names of those killed in action in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 9 HOURS AGO