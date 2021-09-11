CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Phoebe heroes ... Behind the Mask

By The Albany Herald, Ga.
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Sep. 11—ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System is recognizing some of the unsung heroes who are fighting the coronavirus in its facilities with a "Behind the Mask" feature recognizing those heroes. Support Local Journalism. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Behind the mask: Meet the Charlotte doctor treating kids with COVID-19

Our Behind the Mask series, produced in partnership with Atrium Health, tells the stories of healthcare heroes in Charlotte. Amina Ahmed, MD, is a pediatric infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at Atrium Health Levine Children’s. For Dr. Ahmed and her team, the past few weeks have been busier than ever as COVID-19 cases among children […] The post Behind the mask: Meet the Charlotte doctor treating kids with COVID-19 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
southgatv.com

Phoebe’s Covid-19 update

ALBANY, GA- As of Tuesday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 110. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 27 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 6 Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,917. Total Positive Deaths from...
ALBANY, GA
bowdoinorient.com

Behind the mask: The face of Bowdoin’s COVID-19 response

Mike Ranen usually starts his morning by checking the College’s COVID-19 test results around 6 a.m.. The results of those tests will dictate the course of his day. On a good day, Ranen can balance his job as the Associate Dean of Student Affairs and Director of Residential and Student Life, as well as his role as the College’s COVID-19 Resource Coordinator.
BOWDOIN, ME
WALB 10

Phoebe releases latest COVID numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Phoebe Putney Health System released its latest COVID-19 numbers. Here are the hospital system’s latest COVID numbers:. Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 138. Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 31 Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amanda Franklin

The bizarre death of Portland model, Rhonda Casto

Was the young model’s death an accident, a suicide, or a murder?. He is either going to propose to me, or he is going to kill me. Rhonda Casto was a beautiful young model from Portland, USA. She was a sweet, caring lady who often helped others. People loved her cheerful and entertaining attitude and often dubbed her as the light of the party.
PORTLAND, OR
WALB 10

Phoebe: August the worst month for COVID-19 admissions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe reported they admitted more COVID-19 patients in the month of August than any other month during the pandemic. They said during August, they had 57 deaths in the health system. CEO of Phoebe Physicians, Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal said 87 percent of their hospitalized COVID-19 patients...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wrbl.com

Phoebe Putney Health System gives update on COVID-19 numbers

Albany, Ga. (WRBL) – Phoebe Putney Health System has updated it’s COVID-19 numbers and is encouraging vaccinations and testing during the new high spike. As of Tuesday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 133. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical...
ALBANY, GA
Guard Online

Operation Hero

Members of the Arkansas State Society Daughters of the American Revolution brought cheer in the form of gift bags to Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System front-line staff in thanks for their ongoing efforts to treat COVID-19 Veterans. Each bag contained a letter from CAVHS leadership, a card from the DAR thanking our health care workers, small candies, lip balm, hand cream and two friendship stones. Approximately 800 bags were delivered.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

Holiday For Heroes

The American Red Cross’ Holiday for Heroes campaign is an annual local initiative to care for and honor our South Florida military members and veterans.
HOLIDAY, FL
UV Cavalier Daily

Amid indoor mask mandate, U.Va. allows professors to lecture without masks behind plexiglass

With research indicating that plexiglass screens may not be effective as preventing COVID-19 transmission, students and professors have varying opinions regarding a University policy that permits instructors to lecture without a mask when standing behind a plexiglass barrier. Most classes returned to in-person instruction this fall with a University mandate...
COLLEGES
roblawnews.com

Remembering heroes

More than 100 residents lined South Cross Street in Robinson during Saturday evening's Sept. 11 trib... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICS
tribuneledgernews.com

Destin Middle School pays tribute with 9/11 project

Sep. 17—The Destin Middle School leadership class created and displayed a 9/11 memorial tribute to those who died that dreadful day in 2001 and the nation's fallen troops. On 8-foot-tall letters that read "Never Forget," the students throughout the day on Friday wrote the names of those who lost their lives on 9/11 as well as others who lost their lives in Iraq. They also honored and wrote the names of those killed in action in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
HIGH SCHOOL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Faces behind the masks

SEBRING — The delta-charged wave of COVID-19 has overwhelmed healthcare workers with the sheer volume of sick patients. In hospital settings, COVID has affected every person who works in the there from doctors to housekeeping, cafeteria staff to chaplains. Everyone has had to modify the way they perform their duties in some respect. It is probably safe to say that everyone is ready for this wave to ebb.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arbus.com

Behind the Mask

Sept. 11 – Jan. 2, 2022. The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Jacksonville continues its partnership with Art with a Heart in Healthcare (AWAHIH), a nonprofit organization that provides personalized art experiences to enhance the healing process for patients and families at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Nemours Children’s Clinic, St. Vincent’s, Mayo Clinic, and Baptist Medical Center. The exhibition “Behind the Mask” was inspired by the work of artist Roy Lichtenstein and his use of dot patterns and speech bubbles. Collaborating with AWAHIH Artists-in-Residence, the patients created self-portraits behind a unique mask, exploring new ways of communicating expression. Each patient and AWAHIH Artist-in-Residence worked together to celebrate and explore the artistic process and expand their artistic expression while promoting self-confidence and self-awareness during their hospital experience.
MUSEUMS
WALB 10

Phoebe updates COVID-19 data, encourages testing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System has released an update to its COVID-19 numbers. As of Tuesday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 133. Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 24 Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy