Phoebe heroes ... Behind the Mask

Sept. 11 – Jan. 2, 2022. The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Jacksonville continues its partnership with Art with a Heart in Healthcare (AWAHIH), a nonprofit organization that provides personalized art experiences to enhance the healing process for patients and families at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Nemours Children’s Clinic, St. Vincent’s, Mayo Clinic, and Baptist Medical Center. The exhibition “Behind the Mask” was inspired by the work of artist Roy Lichtenstein and his use of dot patterns and speech bubbles. Collaborating with AWAHIH Artists-in-Residence, the patients created self-portraits behind a unique mask, exploring new ways of communicating expression. Each patient and AWAHIH Artist-in-Residence worked together to celebrate and explore the artistic process and expand their artistic expression while promoting self-confidence and self-awareness during their hospital experience.
