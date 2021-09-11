Webster City woman facing a charge of First Degree Arson in a Thursday fire.

Webster City Police announced this (Saturday) morning that a Webster City woman was arrested on Thursday morning,September 9 for an incident in the community. 29 year old Samantha Lynn Vit was arrested and charged with First Degree Arson. According to police, Vit allegedly started a fire in the bathroom at the Ryan Darling residence at 816 William Street shortly before 7 Thursday morning. The damage was done to some bathroom blinds, curtains,,a dryer hose and paint to the bathroom. According to Iowa Courts Online,Vit is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a bond of $25,000.