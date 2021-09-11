CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Woods and Damion Square Promoted

By Gene Chamberlain
 5 days ago
The Bears made a late change to their injury report and on Saturday downgraded nose tackle Eddie Goldman from doubtful to out for the game Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Goldman has an ankle injury suffered Monday in practice and missed practice Wednesday through Friday. As he was doubtful on Friday's injury report, being listed as out is no surprise.

The NFL allows teams to promote two players from the practice squad for use in the games each week as a result of the rules put into place last year due to the pandemic and they activated linebacker Josh Woods and defensive lineman Damion Square.

Woods has been with the team since 2018 and played on the 53-man roster in 2019 and 2020 while Square is an addition they made to the practice squad this week.

Woods could be a special teams addition for this game. He was in on 60% of Bears special teams plays last year.

Square, a 6-foot-2, 293-pound former Chargers player, has been an end and a nose tackle. He has been in the NFL since 2013 as an undrafted free agent and has played in 91 games with 24 starts.

Square is in his eighth NFL season. He broke in with the Eagles, was cut and then in 2014 signed with Kansas City but did not play. His contract expired and the Chargers signed him.

The Bears have nose tackle Khyiris Tonga and defensive end Bilal Nichols as possible replacements for Goldman, so Square wouldn't necessarily be playing nose tackle.

