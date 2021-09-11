A Win For the History Books

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mark down the final score and the date. This was one for the history books. The Oregon football team recorded one of the most significant wins in program history Saturday, a 35-28 takedown of No. 3 Ohio State before 100,482 fans in Ohio Stadium. One of the biggest crowds ever to watch the Ducks saw one of the biggest games they ever played, as the No. 12 UO football team validated its status as a College Football Playoff contender by dominating the Buckeyes.