The No. 13 Florida Gators kept the train rolling on Saturday afternoon. They traveled down to Tampa Bay and defeated USF 42-20 to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Gators started rolling in the first half after punting on their opening possession and other than the blowout victory, the game was highlighted by both Florida quarterbacks. Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson both played and had their fair share of highlight plays.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO