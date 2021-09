By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — A full stadium. A real football game. It’s finally happening. Though New Englanders will have to last a few extra hours on Sunday, that 4:25 p.m. kickoff will be worth the wait. While there was football last season, what took place inside of empty or nearly empty stadiums wasn’t quite what we’ve come to know as real football. And in the case of what the Patriots put forth, it wasn’t exactly good football much of the time, either. Yet now it is, unequivocally, a new era in New England football. The temporary Tom Brady replacement is no longer aboard, and...

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO