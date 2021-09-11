Toby Keith, author of song that became 9/11 rallying cry: 'Never apologize for being patriotic'

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the nation, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky joins MSNBC's Ari Melber to discuss the rise in breakthrough cases, the need for booster shots and coronavirus safety fatigue. Walensky also addresses the misinformation perpetuated by conservative politicians and pundits like Fox News' Sean Hannity, asserting "my job is to give accurate information to the American people. Here is the accurate information: the vast majority of people in this country who are getting infected with COVID, who are showing up in the hospital with COVID and, now, who are dying with COVID, are people who have not received this vaccine."Aug. 20, 2021.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 27 DAYS AGO