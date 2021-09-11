Toby Keith, author of song that became 9/11 rallying cry: 'Never apologize for being patriotic'
Toby Keith honored 20 years since the attacks of 9/11 by encouraging fans to "never forget" the tragic day. The 60-year-old musician shared a video Saturday on Twitter. "On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, let's all gather our families together and pray that God will keep us safe for the rest of our lives and forever here in the great United States of America," Keith said in the video.www.foxnews.com
