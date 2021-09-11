CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Keith, author of song that became 9/11 rallying cry: 'Never apologize for being patriotic'

By Lauryn Overhultz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToby Keith honored 20 years since the attacks of 9/11 by encouraging fans to "never forget" the tragic day. The 60-year-old musician shared a video Saturday on Twitter. "On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, let's all gather our families together and pray that God will keep us safe for the rest of our lives and forever here in the great United States of America," Keith said in the video.

Vanessa Greenlee
5d ago

there is nothing wrong,being patriotic,and there is nothing wrong if you aren't,as longest. you respect the united states flag,and government.

RoseBudd
5d ago

He should have Sang at the 9/11 20th Anniversary not Bruce Springsteen, Mr UnAmerican

❤️Voltaire
4d ago

Also remember that people who protest in order to make our country better are patriotic as well. You don’t have to be a flag waving, Bible thumping white heterosexual Christian to be patriotic. Diversity is what makes this country great.

