Sticky Fingaz, Irv Da God & Bizkit Remain ‘Fearless’ for Holyfield vs. Belfort bout
There’s a certain feel of adrenaline, intensity and excitement before a big bout. Surely the fighters experience their own range of emotions before they enter the squared circle, but for us fans who are counted on to set the tone within the arena, our passion helps create the “big fight” atmosphere that makes an encounter between two great fighters truly special. As the hours and minutes wane before four-time world champion Evander Holyfield takes on former multi-class UFC champion Vitor Belfort, the level of vigor and forecasting might make us feel as though we’re the ones putting the gloves on.nysmusic.com
