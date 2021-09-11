CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: United We Stood As 9/11 Responders Toiled And Families Searched

By Scott Simon
 6 days ago
NPR's Scott Simon reflects on the displays of unity and diversity following the Sept. 11 attacks. My wife and I would go down to Canal Street in the days after the Sept. 11 attacks to join in the cheers for the rescue and recovery workers heading to or from the wreckage at ground zero. The city had cordoned off blocks of lower Manhattan, and the crowd in the streets around us seemed to number thousands. We saw people wave American flags, Yankees caps and hand-lettered signs - our heroes, and we will never forget, and I love New York more than ever.

9/11, 20 Years Later: United We Stand, Together We Remember

For this column, I’m going to hit the pause button on the normal BAR40 health and wellness-related topics and write more from my perspective as a patriotic American and Upper Saucon firefighter. I wanted to take a few minutes to speak about the significance of this day and remember why...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chronicle-Telegram

After 9/11 we united as a nation; 20 years later we're divided

Twenty years ago this morning we woke up a stunned people. Most of us were numb or terrified. Some of us, with friends or family on those doomed planes or in those buildings ground into the earth, were still in shock, beginning their new lives in the After. The morning...
SOCIETY
The Staten Island Advance

In never forgetting 9/11, we remain grateful (opinion)

I can still smell the air at Ground Zero. Twenty years later, it’s not always a picture or a sound that triggers a strong memory, but a smell that reminds me and immerses me back in the swirling dust clouds that surrounded me on 9/11. And that smell doesn’t just remind me of a place, but of a time in our city’s history where we briefly united through shared trauma, and reframed how we thought about our city, our neighbors, the strangers we never met, and the first responders who worked tirelessly on our behalf.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pantagraph

Watch now: Bloomington firefighters stood in at 9/11 first responder funerals

BLOOMINGTON — Visiting New York City six weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks gave Jeff Flairty a great deal of pride to be a Bloomington firefighter. A few weeks after the attacks, he said, many members with the New York City Fire Department were still working the scene at Ground Zero. So the call went out nationwide for firefighters to stand in at visitations and funerals for their 343 comrades who didn’t come home on Sept. 11 or any day after that.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Daily Herald

'How united the country was': Dan Shanower's brother on support for Naperville family after 9/11

Cmdr. Dan Shanower will forever be a 40-year-old Naval intelligence officer, frozen in time alongside the 2,976 other victims who perished in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. His death left a hole in the tight-knit Shanower family and the Naperville community where they grew up, so much so that life without his refreshing sense of humor, impressive negotiating skills and teasing arguments at the dinner table seemed unfathomable, said his older brother, Tom Shanower.
NAPERVILLE, IL
