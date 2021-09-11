Opinion: United We Stood As 9/11 Responders Toiled And Families Searched

NPR's Scott Simon reflects on the displays of unity and diversity following the Sept. 11 attacks. My wife and I would go down to Canal Street in the days after the Sept. 11 attacks to join in the cheers for the rescue and recovery workers heading to or from the wreckage at ground zero. The city had cordoned off blocks of lower Manhattan, and the crowd in the streets around us seemed to number thousands. We saw people wave American flags, Yankees caps and hand-lettered signs - our heroes, and we will never forget, and I love New York more than ever.