Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

By Jonathan Franklin
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, multiple ceremonies commemorated the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day. From New York to Pennsylvania to the Pentagon, here are some of the scenes captured as people are remembering and reflecting on the lives lost and legacies left behind.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Scenes from 9/11 by Post-Dispatch reporter Joel Currier

When two jets slammed into the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001, I was working at my first job after college at Midtown Manhattan ad agency. My coworkers and I watched the towers collapse live on television from a conference room at One Worldwide Plaza, a 47-story high-rise in the city's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood. The building was swiftly evacuated over fears of further attacks. My college pal and flatmate Dominic, who worked at the same firm, walked with me home six miles to our Brooklyn apartment. On the way, I bought an $8 disposable film camera at a bodega and began snapping photos as we passed throngs of scared and confused New Yorkers in Times Square, Bryant Park and the East Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
WAVY News 10

Slover Library hosts educational exhibit from 9/11 Memorial

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — This weekend, we will mark 20 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks that forever changed America and the world. An exhibit running right now at the Slover Library in downtown Norfolk presents the history of 9/11 and its ongoing implications. It’s told through the stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks and those we lost.
NORFOLK, VA
New Haven Register

In Photos: Milford's 9/11 memorial service

Milford held a 9/11 memorial service Saturday morning at City Hall to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. During the ceremony, Fire Department Chief Douglas Edo rang a bell for the three Milford residents killed that day — Michael Miller, Avnish Patel and Seth Morris.
MILFORD, CT
Dartmouth

Q&A with National 9/11 Memorial designer Michael Arad ’91

Arad discussed the process of designing the memorial, how his Dartmouth experience has influenced his work and his most recent project. Michael Arad ’91 is the designer of the National September 11 Memorial at Ground Zero in New York City. His design — titled “Reflecting Absence” — was selected from more than 5,200 proposals submitted to a 2004 competition organized by the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation. The memorial, which features two waterfall pools in the footprints of the North and South Towers, is intended to convey “absence made visible,” according to Arad, and displays the names of the 2,983 people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks and in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center. These names include the 12 Dartmouth community members who died on 9/11 — Paul Ambrose (Dartmouth Medical School Residency ’96-’99), Juan Cisneros ’99, Christopher Colasanti ’90, Kevin Connors Tu’73, Kevin Crotty ’80, Brian Dale ’80 Tu’81, Joseph Flounders ’77, Jeffrey LeVeen ’68, Frederick Rimmele III (Maine-Dartmouth Family Practice Residency ’97), Thomas Theurkauf, Jr. Tu’81 and Richard Woodwell ’79.
VISUAL ART
