Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

How do you honor a life lost in service to others?. Not long after 9/11, Jay Winuk, who lost his brother Glenn in the Twin Towers, got a call from friend and public relations colleague David Paine, who said according to Jay “ I really want to do something to honor the way the nation stood up and came together. What do you think about trying to start a grass roots initiative that would encourage people to do good deeds each 9/11 anniversary in honor of those who perished and in honor of those who rose in service?”

SOCIETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO