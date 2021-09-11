CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

When America Stood as One

Maui News
 7 days ago

Most of us in Hawaii were asleep when hijackers smashed passenger jets into the World Trade Center and Pentagon on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. The first aircraft hit the North Tower at 2:45 a.m. HST. Some of us were roused by frantic phone calls. “Turn on the TV,...

Shorthorn

Opinion: How one act of terrorism changed America forever

On Sept. 11, 2001, countless Americans, including 19-year-old me, watched in horror as a second plane crashed into the World Trade Center’s south tower. Many citizens were already glued to the television amid reports of a plane crash at the World Trade Center’s north tower. I sat with my grandpa...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Opinion: United We Stood

My wife and I would go down to Canal Street in the days after the Sept. 11 attacks to join in the cheers for the rescue and recovery workers heading to or from the wreckage at ground zero. The city had cordoned off blocks of Lower Manhattan, and the crowd in the streets around us seemed to number in the thousands. We saw people wave American flags, Yankees caps, and hand-lettered signs: "OUR HEROES," "WE WILL NEVER FORGET," and "I LOVE NEW YORK MORE THAN EVER."
Longview News-Journal

Flowers: When America follows its better angels

I recently filled in hosting a local Philadelphia talk show, which gave me the opportunity to interview Lt. Colonel Jonathan P. Meyers, a retired Marine who’d recently written a memoir about his almost three decades in service: “American to the Corps.”. During his years of active service, Meyers had been...
eenews.net

‘Transform America’: One climate slogan for both parties

An unusual defense of Democrats’ climate policy emerged this week during a key committee markup: It could help fossil fuels. As Democrats rush to pass President Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, they’re grappling with Republican accusations that the sprawling measure amounts to “social engineering” that would “transform America.”. Progressive lawmakers...
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
nickiswift.com

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.
hngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
