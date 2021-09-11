CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Anthony Richardson dazzles as Florida routs USF, 42-20

 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Though the play itself was irrelevant Saturday in No. 13 Florida’s 42-20 blowout win over USF, the image might not be. There was Emory Jones, lying on the ground at Raymond James Stadium. He had just thrown his second interception in as many drives on a day his backup, redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, dazzled (again). Jones looked to the sidelines and shook his head in apparent disbelief.

Florida Football
Florida Sports
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Florida College Sports
Alabama State
Gainesville, FL
247Sports

Florida - USF pregame notes

The No. 13 ranked Florida Gators are playing away from The Swamp for the first time in the 2021 season, as they take on the South Florida Bulls this coming Saturday in Raymond James Stadium. The Gators are 1-0 on the year coming off a win this past weekend in their season opener against Florida Atlantic. USF enters this game 0-1 after losing their first game of the season to N.C. State. The Bulls are riding a 9 game losing streak dating back to the 2020 season. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Where Florida vs. Alabama ranks among The Swamp’s recent big games

When No. 11 Florida hosts No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, it will be one of the biggest games in recent Ben Hill Griffin Stadium history. Though it doesn’t compare to some of the Steve Spurrier blockbusters (like Tennessee in 1997, or Florida State in 1993 or 1999), this game against the reigning national champion is one of the most anticipated contests Gainesville has seen this century.
ALABAMA STATE
AllGators

Mullen: Alabama Game Will Be a 'Good Measuring Stick' for Florida Gators

The No. 11 Florida Gators have the pleasure of hosting Nick Saban and the nation's No. 1 football team, the Alabama Crimson Tide, this Saturday in The Swamp. To outsiders, this may be considered the greatest challenge on Florida's schedule. Head coach Dan Mullen may feel the same, but he doesn't see any implications of the result - one way or another - affecting the Gators down the road.
ALABAMA STATE
floridagators.com

FINAL: Florida 42, South Florida 20

A quick wrap of UF's road win over USF in Tampa Saturday. WHAT HAPPENED: Dueling quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson accounted for 500 yards and five touchdowns Saturday, as the 13th-ranked Gators used a first-half QB stampede to overwhelm the host Bulls Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Jones, the fourth-year junior and starter through two games, completed 14 of 22 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown, but also had a pair of second-half interceptions and failed to score after a first-and-goal from the USF 7 early in the fourth quarter. Richardson, the fab redshirt freshman, had the better all-around afternoon, adding another 152 yards and two scores through the air (on just three attempts, all completions), including bombs of 75 and 41 in the first half to help the Gators cruise to a 35-3 lead at intermission, thanks to TDs on five consecutive possessions, and a total-yards advantage of 373-128 through the two periods. The only UF scoring drive of the second half was an 80-yard touchdown run by ... wait for it ... Richardson, who a week ago had a 73-yard touchdown run in the season opener against Florida Atlantic. When the final gun sounded, UF had out-gained USF 666 yards to 283 in what was the Gators' first in-state road game against an opponent other than Florida State or Miami since coming here to play the University of Tampa in 1945. Jones had a 35-yard TD throw to sophomore Xzavier Henderson as well as 11 rushes for 82 yards, including a 33-yard run on an option keeper in the first half. Unfortunately, he also threw those two third-quarter picks that set up the Bulls for 10 points in the period. Richardson fired a 75-yard touchdown to Jacob Copeland on his first snap of the game and later in the second quarter faked a run and dropped to hoist a 41-yard touchdown to Copeland, who caught just one pass for 15 yards last week. He found Copeland again for a 36-yard completion to the USF 7 early in the fourth period, but by-rule had to leave the game after the play because his helmet came off. With Jones back in, the Gators failed to score on the drive. The next Florida score came on Richardson's 80-yard keeper with 10:29 to go in the game. He with four carries for 115 yards and a score before leaving the game after his TD run with what appeared to be a hamstring strain or cramp. Defensively, the Gators gave up some plays here and there, but it was a better showing than a week ago (when FAU tallied 386 yards and a couple TDs). For what it's worth, South Florida outscored Florida 17-7 after intermission.
FLORIDA STATE
Tim Tebow
Kyle Trask
Dan Mullen
Feleipe Franks
Gator Country

Podcast: Previewing the Florida Gators vs. USF

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:08:35 — 157.0MB) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Play | RSS. GatorCountry brings you a new podcast as we preview the Florida Gators road game against USF on Saturday afternoon in Tampa. Andrew Spivey and David Soderquist breakdown the keys...
GAINESVILLE, FL
riverbender.com

QB debate continues as No. 13 Florida routs USF 42-20

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Starter Emory Jones or backup Anthony Richardson. Florida coach Dan Mullen insists the 13th-ranked Gators (2-0) don't have a quarterback controversy or a reason to change the depth chart after Richardson outplayed Jones for the second straight game in a 42-20 rout of South Florida on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
Alligator Army

Florida 42, USF 20: Gators trample Bulls early, stumble in second half

At halftime in Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Florida led USF 35-3 and all seemed right with the Gators’ world, thanks to Emory Jones rebounding from a rocky start against FAU and Anthony Richardson continuing to supply more dynamite than the Acme Corporation ever did to Wile E. Coyote. By...
FLORIDA STATE
#Usf#Florida Atlantic#Raymond James Stadium#American Football#Emory Jones#Sec#Bulls#Gators#Espn#Bucs#Tampa Bay Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
247Sports

How to watch, listen, stream Florida-USF game

The No. 13 ranked Florida Gators have their first road test of the season, even though they won't have to travel very far. The Gators take on the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This is the first time the two teams have played since 2010. The Gators are 1-0 on the season after handling Florida Atlantic in their season opener last weekend. South Florida is 0-1 after losing to N.C. State last weekend. The Gators showcased a strong rushing attack in their season opener against the Owls and lead the country in rushing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

QB battle continues as Gators explode in first half for 42-20 win over USF

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones started strong and got the Gators up quickly, but backup quarterback Anthony Richardson one-upped Jones for the second game in a row when he came into the game. The two combined for over 300 yards passing and three passing touchdowns while also running for almost 200 yards and a couple of scores. In the end, Florida won 42-20 and it was Dan Mullen’s 100th as acollege football head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Herald Tribune

College football: Gators win first road game at USF, 42-20. Here are 5 takeaways

TAMPA — Florida officially has a quarterback controversy on its hands heading into the SEC opener against Alabama. Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson once again outperformed Emory Jones in his first career road start Saturday, scoring three total touchdowns in the No. 9 Gators’ 42-20 over USF. Jones threw two interceptions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AllGators

Five Takeaways From the Florida Gators 42-20 Triumph Over USF

The Florida Gators are onto Alabama, set to host the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide this Saturday after beginning their season with comfortable wins over Florida Atlantic and USF. Entering the biggest game of the year, Florida has awarded players well beyond its starting lineup game reps in order to field its best squad against the Crimson Tide. That has allowed quarterback Anthony Richardson to make a name for himself, the No. 2 cornerback battle to continue playing out, and players in key positions to gain experience in case they are needed moving forward.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Birmingham Star

SEC showdown in Swamp: No. 1 Alabama, No. 11 Florida collide

There are many places where QB2 is more popular than QB1. At the moment, one such locale is Gainesville, Fla. Florida fans are clamoring for coach Dan Mullen to ditch the training wheels and turn to talented redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson as the starter Saturday when No. 1 Alabama arrives at The Swamp.
ALABAMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Mike Gundy Reportedly Showed Interest in Florida Job Before Dan Mullen Was Hired

In a surprising revelation Monday night, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated revealed that in 2017, Mike Gundy made it known through intermediaries that he was interested in the Florida head coaching job that opened shortly after the school moved on from Jim McElwain midseason. Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen ultimately...
FLORIDA STATE

