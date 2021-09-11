2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Ottawa Senators

The NHL is a league that seems to be getting better and better every single season. Every year there are new players coming in and taking the league by storm, as well as some young ones who begin to move past their inconsistencies and develop into stars. There are also the ones who have been around forever, yet show no signs of slowing down. While it takes an entire team of players to win championships, there is no denying that the elite players are who the fans pay to watch. Many of those top players happen to play the center ice position, one which we will be taking a look at today.

