A new piece that Emerson Eads, director of Choral Activities at Minot State University and professor of music, wrote to commemorate the life of a family member who took her own life will be premiered by the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra and Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus on Saturday, Sept. 18. Eads will be featured as the tenor solo for the performance. The performance will be done in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

MINOT, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO