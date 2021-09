About our Death Valley atmosphere this past weekend vs SCSU. I did not hear any of our old traditional stadium cheers ie: Clemson / Tigers or C L E M S O N. Tiger Rag and CLEM in cadence are really all we do anymore. I’m not a huge fan of the paw hand gesture but maybe the students are just trying to show some school spirit… Gone are the days of the Death Valley chant, Rip em Up chant, #### a doodle chant. Maybe we need to incorporate at Friday night pep rally to get the students and fans on the same page similar to TAM? Just sharing my thoughts.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO