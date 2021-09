UFC President Dana White could well have to pull out the bout between Kiwi lightweight star Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 in Las Vegas next weekend as the Hooker is still waiting on his visa to enter the US. The number eight ranked 155-pounder has been insisting about fighting on this card despite not stepping foot into the octagon since his TKO loss to Michael Chandler in January, the longest break between fights since he’s been in the UFC.

UFC ・ 15 HOURS AGO