Baseball

Why is there always a ###### game that goes into

 5 days ago

Because hose Morons only gave a 3 hr time window and not 31/2 hours. They could just show the teams that pays the bills instead of a team cashing there welfare checks.

NBC Sports

Why Hurts' relationship with Sirianni goes far beyond football

They’re together virtually all the time. On the field. In meetings. In film study. In 1-on-1 sessions. And when they’re not together, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts are probably texting each other. “Coach Sirianni, we’ve built a great relationship in just a short time and I’ve found out a lot...
NFL
Boston Globe

No doubt Mac Jones is the future, but this was a game the Patriots always used to win

Mac Jones, the Future of the Patriots, arrived at Gillette Stadium Sunday and played like a guy who someday may bring grid glory back to New England. Making his NFL debut against the Miami Dolphins, Jones was just about everything Pats fans were hoping he would be. He demonstrated accuracy (29 for 39, 281 yards, no interceptions), pocket presence, and good decision-making. He took hits, and moved the football downfield. He put the Patriots in position to win.
NFL
Best Tnet posters as fans of other teams

There are some decent posters on TigerNet representing. other teams as well as a lot of somewhat annoying ones. that are basically just trolls subtle or otherwise. (esp. dawgs and coots). With that said, here are some. of the more amicable posters from opposing fanbases. This week's opponent Georgia Tech...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hoping Adam Humphries Has Good Game

He is the slot receiver for Washington tonight. Good luck. Nice game and don't forget that penalty he got the DB to commit for a long gain.
NFL
It's time Clemson did away with the student section...

In Death Valley. Anytime you put that many kids together in one place, without a chaperone, bad things happen. The only things that come out of that section are; the woo-hoo, vomit, paw hand, a plume of cheap perfume and axe body spray, and that dumb jumpy thing they do. All are a total waste of time, and no one will miss them when they're gone. I've talked to several players, and every single one has said those things do not make them play any better. It's past time we spread the students out over the entire upper deck area. No more than two students can be seated next to each other and there must be at least 8 adults between pairs of students. This move would open up some pretty good seating on the lower deck for paying customers, and prevent a lot of this unproductive nonsense that ruins the college game day experience for the rest of us.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
TNET: Ruke's Time: Orhorhoro's patience pays off

Like a lot of Clemson players before him, Ruke Orhorhoro waited his turn on the depth chart before finally getting his turn to shine -- and shine he has on the Tigers defensive line so far this season. Full Story »
CLEMSON, SC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Death Valley - Kids - Masks

Does my child have to wear a face mask at the game? I am thinking no, but wanted to make sure. Also, to get to my South Club seats, do I head up Press Box Extension and then go up the ramp?. MVP [516]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 658. Joined: 7/10/06.
SPORTS
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
Tulsa World

Wagoner County War: `It was always the game you wanted to win'

Doug Flanary has to be careful about the color he wears to the big game. “It’ll be something neutral, probably gray or black,” he says with a chuckle. Wagoner visits Coweta at 7 p.m. Friday in high school football’s 64th renewal of the Wagoner County War, and Flanary has friends on both sides of the intense rivalry.
WAGONER, OK
chatsports.com

Pass the Mailbag Plate: Get your questions in!

We’re two weeks into the season, and TCU is 2-0. Clay Helton has been fired at USC, multiple starting quarterbacks are down for the count, and the Big 12 looks.....not great?. We can talk about all of this and more in this week’s mailbag, just ask the questions!. Get all...
COLLEGE SPORTS
If coot football was a stock

You’re too late my dad did a short sell in my name as a gift on the. High risk, a lack of history, and low liquidity. They scam followers year after year with grandiose delusion and over-exaggerated optimism for the sole purpose of continuing to separate them from their money.
ECONOMY
Leave it to the ACC to have a basketball schedule release

Show tonight around prime time on TV when everyone else is talking about football. UNCheat probably canceled classes today. Re: Leave it to the ACC to have a basketball schedule release. Get over yourself. The ACC is about basketball and has been that way for years. The conference is much...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Buccaneers finally saw a much-needed change on special teams

The Buccaneers special teams may finally be on the right track. The Buccaneers have been a lopsided team for the majority of their history. The early great teams were built on their defense. The recent years have been dominated by offensive success. The team that took the field and won the Super Bowl last season was good on offense and defense, but it fell short on special teams.
NFL

