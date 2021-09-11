CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

These announcers suck

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

1. #2 catches the ball and they said good catch for Ross. 2. They said the SC State had a 2 yard gain, but it's 2 and 12.

tigernet.com

The ACC sucks out loud!

We have no chance to make playoffs with our SOS. It will only hurt us going forward if we continue to lose these big games.
tigernet.com

Guys this sucks. Sometimes you lose

Our defense played their ### off. Our offense is a work I progress but they played their hearts out against a top three team. Relax a little and let’s regroup.
tigernet.com

O-line sucked , AGAIN.

Why can't we get a decent O-line? Those poor guys, especially the guards got freaking b*tch slapped, got DJ off rhythm and sacked numerous times. Whoever is recruiting and coaching O-line talent should be re-evaluated.
cougcenter.com

Podcast Vs. Everyone: SUCK IT PORTLAND STATE

Confirmed: It’s a lot more fun to talk about Washington State wins than Washington State losses, even if the win is over an FCS also-ran like Portland State. At least our worst fears were alleviated, right?. We talked about what we liked after the win, and what still concerns us,...
#The Sc State
tigernet.com

Leaving/returning

First game for me this (and last year) Saturday. Can I leave the stadium, grab a cold one/three at the tailgate during halftime and return? I couldn’t find the policy on line. Thanks.
tigernet.com

Our Tigers on The Tour . . .

@ The Fortinet Championship out on the “Left Coast” the 1st Round is winding down . . . Turk is still on the course, but all other Tigers have finished . . . Just in case you care to check in . . . Here’s your Link:. PGA TOUR Live...
tigernet.com

It's time Clemson did away with the student section...

In Death Valley. Anytime you put that many kids together in one place, without a chaperone, bad things happen. The only things that come out of that section are; the woo-hoo, vomit, paw hand, a plume of cheap perfume and axe body spray, and that dumb jumpy thing they do. All are a total waste of time, and no one will miss them when they're gone. I've talked to several players, and every single one has said those things do not make them play any better. It's past time we spread the students out over the entire upper deck area. No more than two students can be seated next to each other and there must be at least 8 adults between pairs of students. This move would open up some pretty good seating on the lower deck for paying customers, and prevent a lot of this unproductive nonsense that ruins the college game day experience for the rest of us.
tigernet.com

Softball Fall Exhibition Schedule

Https://clemsontigers.com/clemson-softball-announces-2021-2022-fall-exhibition-season-schedule/. CLEMSON, S.C. — John Rittman, the 2021 ACC Softball Coach of the Year, released Clemson's fall exhibition schedule on Thursday. The defending ACC regular season champions, who also return 2021 ACC Player of the Year Valerie Cagle, return to action at McWhorter Stadium beginning October 7 at 6 p.m., when they take on Erskine College in a 10-inning scrimmage. The Fall schedule includes five total dates, all set for the month of October and hosted at McWhorter Stadium. With four 10 inning scrimmages and one doubleheader to round out the schedule, all fall games are free and open to the public. The full schedule can be found below and is subject to change. For an up-to-date schedule, including details on times and opponents, please visit Clemsontigers.com. DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME October 7 Erskine Clemson 6:00 (10) Inn. Scrimmage October 15 Mars Hill Clemson 6:00 (10) Inn. Scrimmage October 16 North Greenville Clemson 12:00 (10) Inn. Scrimmage October 21 Anderson Clemson 6:30 (10) Inn. Scrimmage October 24 North Georgia (DH) Clemson 12:00 2:00 For complete coverage of the Clemson Softball team, follow @ClemsonSoftball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
tigernet.com

Hoping Adam Humphries Has Good Game

He is the slot receiver for Washington tonight. Good luck. Nice game and don't forget that penalty he got the DB to commit for a long gain.
tigernet.com

Leave it to the ACC to have a basketball schedule release

Show tonight around prime time on TV when everyone else is talking about football. UNCheat probably canceled classes today. Re: Leave it to the ACC to have a basketball schedule release. Get over yourself. The ACC is about basketball and has been that way for years. The conference is much...
tigernet.com

Commercial Manning

Ummm...yeah, no. Thanks for visiting camp. CU later kiddo. Some commenters use italics to indicate sarcasm, while others prefer the traditional ending of /s. Others eschew any indication of sarcasm as a dilution of wit. Before down voting somebody, ask yourself, "Could this be sarcasm?"
tigernet.com

Soccer: Clemson Returns to ACC Play At Home Against BC

CLEMSON, S.C. — (release) The No. 2 Clemson men's soccer team will take on the Boston College Eagles on Friday night at Historic Riggs field. Kickoff for the match is at 7 p.m. and the battle between ACC foes will be broadcast on ACCNX. Clemson will be looking to continue...
tigernet.com

Best Tnet posters as fans of other teams

There are some decent posters on TigerNet representing. other teams as well as a lot of somewhat annoying ones. that are basically just trolls subtle or otherwise. (esp. dawgs and coots). With that said, here are some. of the more amicable posters from opposing fanbases. This week's opponent Georgia Tech...
tigernet.com

TNET: Pigskin Prophet: The Gamecocks, Red Bull, and poor FSU edition

A long road trip kept the old Pigskin Prophet away from this space last week. The University of South Carolina contacted me about driving a half-ton of Red Bull up to Greenville, NC, last week and placing it all in the visiting coach’s space at the East Carolina football stadium. Full Story »
tigernet.com

TNET: PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs SC State

Check out the photos of recruits attending the Clemson vs. SC State game. Recruits at Clemson vs SC State View All 43 Photos> TigerNet is home to the most extensive searchable Clemson sports image database on the web. Currently, the TigerNet archive has over 114,000 photos from Clemson sporting even Read Update »
tigernet.com

TNET: Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized

The Las Vegas Raiders filed a complaint with the NFL about late and away-from-the-ball hits on former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow Monday night from the Baltimore Ravens, per The Athletic. Renfrow logged six catches in nine targets for 70 yards in a 33-27 overtime home win. Renfrow didn't indicat (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY) Read Update »
tigernet.com

Broadcast Notes, Times, Location For Saturday's TPS

Join The Tiger Pregame Show Live On Saturday From The Swann Pavilion. Note: Scott will join Mickey Plyler at 7:05 AM on Friday morning to review SC State and preview Georgia Tech. If you can't catch the segment live, you can go to theroarfm.com and listen via podcast. The Tiger...
tigernet.com

Re: Maybe it's just me...

Im not sure. more and more of the upper tier coaches jump to HC without being a HC at a less school. I say it is a even split. A lot of the better talent now will stay at a better school than take a risk at a mid-level HC gig. I mean, job offers are not jumping out at Doeren, Babers, Muscoot, etc as those schools will even take a 9-10 win season and still kill their career.
