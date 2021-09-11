Moses Sumney’s Art Installation Examines What We Do When No One Is Watching
If you are feeling stressed out, anxious, or overwhelmed, might I suggest going into an empty room and dancing, jumping up and down, or generally throwing your body every which way? That’s what I did on Friday night at Red Hook Labs in Brooklyn to experience the artist and musician Moses Sumney’s first-ever installation, technoechophenomena. The art piece, on view until September 26, explores the relationship between human beings and technology, and looks at isolation as an act, confronting the concept of what we do when we’re all alone, with nobody watching.www.wmagazine.com
