Anti-war activists commemorate 9/11 anniversary with protest, remembrance of victims

By Ascha Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — On a milestone anniversary of Sept. 11, those opposed to the United State's involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq held a protest in downtown Chicago. It was a protest and a commemoration of the lives lost 20 years ago and in the wars that followed — lives...

