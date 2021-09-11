Mrs. Nellie De Bruin, age 95, of Hospers, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Sanford Sheldon Senior Care. There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, September 15, at 11:00am, at the First Christian Reformed Church in Hospers. The Rev. Cory Van Sloten will officiate. Interment will be prior to the service at the Hospers Cemetery. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday, at 10:00am, at the Oolman Funeral Home in Hospers. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the funeral home.