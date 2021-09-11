CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former players reflect on Bill Russell's coaching career as he gets his second Hall call

By Mike Mavredakis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2Iua_0btL7otg00
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Bill Russell is the only player in American sports history to win 11 championships in 13 years. That type of production earned him a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975.

On Saturday, however, he goes in as a coach. Russell is the fifth player to get a spot in the Hall as both a player and a coach, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

To commemorate the event, Himmelsbach spoke to some of Russell’s former players.

They described his coaching style as free-flowing and open to ideas. He would often listen to players if they had a suggestion.

“If someone had an idea in the huddle, they were free to speak up,” former Celtics forward Rick Weitzman told Himmelsbach.

“And he listened and took in what was being suggested. If he liked it, he’d go with it, and if he didn’t, he wouldn’t. He made the final decisions, but he listened to everybody.”

Russell was not a coach of the excitable variety, but he led by example and his players listened, according to Himmelsbach. He even accompanied former Seattle SuperSonics draftee Frank Oleynick to scout out a house before the team drafted him. The 11-time champion told Oleynick the home was too expensive in his straightforward style.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
NBA Game Highlights

Boston Celtics | Former President Barack Obama congratulates Bill Russell

Former President Barack Obama congratulates Bill Russell on his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a head coach. As a player-coach, Russell led the Boston Celtics to the 1968 NBA championship, becoming the first African-American head coach to win an NBA title. Russell becomes the fifth Hall of Famer to be inducted as both a player and a coach.
lakers365.com

Bill Russell’s Emotional Message For Kobe Bryant During Hall Of Fame Speech

On the night of his Hall of Fame enshrinement as a coach, Bill Russell reminded everyone that his friendship with Kobe Bryant supersedes the storied rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. For health and safety reasons, Russell could not come to Springfield for the Hall of Fame ceremony. Still, his message via video conference hit hard, tipping his hat to the likes of Kobe Bryant, Red Auerbach, David Stern, and his wife.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
NESN

Celtics’ Bill Russell Enshrined In Basketball Hall Of Fame As Coach

The incredible résumé of Bill Russell gets longer. For the second time, the NBA legend has been enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame — this time as a coach. “This honor would not be possible without my good friend Red Auerbach,” Russell said in his acceptance speech....
NBA
CelticsBlog

My favorite quotes about Larry Bird

The Celtics were battling the Bucks in an epic seven-game Eastern semifinal series during the grueling 1987 NBA Playoffs. Milwaukee head coach and former Celtic Don Nelson was standing courtside watching Boston warm up with his assistant, John Killilea, Tom Heinsohn’s key assistant on the 1974 and 1976 Celtic title teams.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Supersonics#American#The Boston Globe#Hoophall#Celtics Wire
NBC Sports

Watch Bill Russell be inducted into Hall of Fame as a coach

Bill Russell the player isn’t just a Hall of Famer; the 11-time champion is in the conversation to be the GOAT. But he has always been so much more than just a player, and on Saturday he entered the Hall of Fame again, this time as a coach — the first Black coach in American professional sports.
NBA
theundefeated.com

Bill Russell, two-time NBA Hall of Fame inductee, captivates all those he encounters

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Paul Pierce shared a picture from his phone that he truly cherishes. The image features Kevin Garnett, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber and himself sitting in awe and focused on the words of fellow Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell. The 11-time NBA champion, trailblazer and activist who garnered such elite NBA superstar attention is often viewed as the brightest star in league history for what he has done on and off the court.
NBA
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Reveals He Received Death Threats For Saying Hakeem Olajuwon Was '20 Times Better Than Tim Duncan'

Despite winning championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Robert Horry unintentionally earned much hate from Spurs fans after messing with the franchise's biggest idol. A couple of years ago, the 7x NBA champion talked about two former teammates, Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan. He picked between the two legends, going with the Houston Rockets icon, saying he was 20 times better than Duncan. During an old appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Horry said:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

Who is Chris Bosh's wife as former Miami Heat star enters Hall Of Fame?

The former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star is part of the Class Of 2021 being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame this weekend. His family will be in attendance in Springfield, Massachusetts, and people want to know who Chris Bosh’s wife and children are. Chris Bosh...
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Cs steal Damian Lillard from Portland in B/R’s latest trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers stands on the court during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NBA
Lakers Daily

Charles Barkley calls a LeBron James accomplishment ‘one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen in my life’

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley recently pointed out one element of LeBron James’ career that seems to go unnoticed by a lot of folks. There’s a lot of legitimacy to Barkley’s point. James entered the league at a very young age, and he handled the pressure exceptionally well. James, who is coming up on two decades in the NBA, has remained out of trouble throughout his entire career.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

When Shaquille O'Neal Announced That He Is A Freemason On National Television

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most fascinating figures to enter the NBA in history. On the court, O'Neal was a dominant beast, getting and everything he wanted from opposition players using his frightening mix of size, speed, and strength. Off the court, Shaq is a charismatic figure, who is...
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy