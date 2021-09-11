Culture start with summer edition 2021 | Sulingen
Only the start with the “Oper légère” is “covered”: the theme on Sunday, July 25th, is that Magic Flute, after Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. “It sounds so wonderful, it sounds so beautiful,” it says from 5 p.m. when Mozart’s “blockbuster number one” as a “multi-layered mystery play in an oriental garb” including “various possible interpretations between magical fairy tales and Masonic opus, the Enlightenment manifesto and Viennese folk comedy” (that is the name of the it is presented in the press release). The invitation is exceptionally valid in the old mayor’s office, because soprano Franziska Dannheim is congenially accompanied on the piano by Jeong-Min Kim.codelist.biz
