The newest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise didn't have quite the explosive debut that it was likely expecting when it was finished, but the new movie still brought audiences to theaters and gave them all the automotive action they were likely hoping for. What it didn't have, what we didn't know it needed, was a scene where Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren dance in the rain. That only happened behind the scenes, and now we need to see it in the next movie.

