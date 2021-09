Do you want to see yourself in the center of the NBA 2K22 action? 2K has you covered. Character creation has rapidly become a crucial part of gaming in recent years. Those lengthy memes exist for a reason—this author can confirm. It's easy to spend hours in the customization screen measuring millimeters of pixels to get the perfect nose shape. After all, if you're going to stare at this face for the rest of the game, you likely want it to be as accurate as possible.

