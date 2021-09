Ariana Grande's last album, 2020's Positions, is going to have to hold us all over for a while because the singer is taking a break from music for a while. Even though she's giving her voice a rest in the literal sense, Ariana has made it clear that she still has plenty to say and will be doing exactly that—just through "new versions of storytelling." Those "new versions" include things like her new makeup line, r.e.m. beauty, mentoring up-and-coming singers as a coach on The Voice, and getting back into acting.

