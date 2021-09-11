CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone turns 75: muscles and myth

By Vimal Kumar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actor with the asymmetrical face founded a myth with “Rocky” and created a popular word with “Rambo”. Shortly before his 75th birthday, Sylvester Stallone is training his famous muscles. A recent video shows the actor on his knees in a gym, with two 20-kilo weights in his hands. With grunts and moans, he slowly stands up and lifts the huge steel plates into the air. Stallone will be 75 on July 6th. He does not skimp on simple wisdom: “Do your best, at any age, or you will regret it”, gives his Instagram followers for example.

Comments / 11

Anthony Petras
5d ago

always been my favorite to watch.As John Rambo his"AMERICA I LOVE IT- I'D DIE FOR IT"is what's missing in this divided country today.

HollywoodLife

Sylvester Stallone’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 5 Children, Including His Beautiful Daughters

Learn more all about ‘Rocky’ star Sylvester Stallone’s five children, from two of his marriages. Few actors have had the longevity that Sylvester Stallone, 75, has had throughout his career. Ever since he played Rocky in the 1976 film of the same name, he’s been a household name, and he’s taken on many iconic roles and starred in plenty of critically-acclaimed and beloved movies. Throughout his life, Sylvester has been married three times. He had two sons from his first marriage and three gorgeous daughters from his third and current wife. Learn more about all of the Creed star’s five kids!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
Sylvester Stallone: ​​Hollywood star celebrates his wife

It’s Jennifer Flavin’s birthday – and her husband Sylvester Stallone celebrates it with loving words on Instagram. Sylvester Stallone (75) makes a public confession of love for his wife on her birthday. Jennifer Flavin turned 53 on August 14. The Hollywood star posted a photo on Instagram in which he smiles into the camera next to Flavin. “Happy Birthday, Jennifer! A fantastic wife and mother! We love you,” wrote Stallone.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Woody Allen
MovieWeb

The Expendables 4 Needs a Mr. T Cameo for a Rocky III Reunion with Sylvester Stallone

Mr. T has yet to appear in The Expendables franchise, but this is hopefully something that will soon change. As of now, Sylvester Stallone is gearing up to start filming The Expendables 4 in October, and the main cast of the upcoming sequel was recently released by Lionsgate. The movie features a blend of returning franchise stars along with a handful of newcomers, but once again, Mr. T's name is absent from the list.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Andy Garcia Joins The Cast of Sylvester Stallone's THE EXPENDABLES 4

Andy Garcia has joined Sylvester Stallone’s fourth installment of his action franchise The Expendables from Lionsgate and Millennium Media. Garcia will play a CIA agent assigned to accompany the Expendables mercenaries on their dangerous mission. We just don’t know what exactly that mission will be, yet! The actor also joins Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Wanted To Direct Robert Downey Jr. As Edgar Allen Poe

Sylvester Stallone has spent decades being criticized for his acting ability, but let’s not forget that he’s got two Academy Award nominations and a Golden Globe win under his belt. On top of that, he’s also an Oscar-nommed writer and experienced director that’s helmed eight movies to have found admittedly varying degrees of critical and commercial success.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
100fmrockford.com

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Dolph Lundgren to return for ‘The Expendables 4’ along with 50 Cent, Megan Fox and more

Lionsgate has officially announced “The Expendable 4” is in the works, reuniting Sylvester Stallone, Couture, Jason Statham, and Dolph Lundgren for an all-new feature film. In addition, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa will join the franchise in new roles for the sequel. “We are thrilled to...
MOVIES
codelist.biz

“Rocky” classic comes to the cinema in a new version – also in Germany? · KINO.de

In the summer of 2020, Sylvester Stallone announced a director’s cut of “Rocky IV”. Now the revised version should come to the cinema soon. The famous “Rocky” works are among the most iconic films of all. But which part is the best of the entire saga? The first “Rocky” film will not be forgotten and laid the foundation for the boxing legend, but many also favor “Rocky IV”, which definitely set the climax in the history of the boxer.
MOVIES
kb101fm.com

Norm Macdonald mourned by, you guessed it: Frank Stallone

There was an immediate outpouring of love from comics and others mourning the death of Norm Macdonald on Tuesday, but one note from one celebrity would have certainly made Norm smile. That message came from, you guessed it: Frank Stallone. The musician brother of Sylvester was often used as a...
CELEBRITIES
darkhorizons.com

Grillo Set For “Purge 6,” Stallone’s “Nighthawks”

As part of a recent interview with the Playlist Podcast, actor Frank Grillo has confirmed he’s returning to the role of Leo Barnes for the upcoming sixth film in “The Purge” franchise. This year’s fifth film “The Forever Purge” essentially seemed to end the series but filmmaker James DeMonaco admitted...
MOVIES
