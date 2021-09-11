Sylvester Stallone turns 75: muscles and myth
The actor with the asymmetrical face founded a myth with “Rocky” and created a popular word with “Rambo”. Shortly before his 75th birthday, Sylvester Stallone is training his famous muscles. A recent video shows the actor on his knees in a gym, with two 20-kilo weights in his hands. With grunts and moans, he slowly stands up and lifts the huge steel plates into the air. Stallone will be 75 on July 6th. He does not skimp on simple wisdom: “Do your best, at any age, or you will regret it”, gives his Instagram followers for example.codelist.biz
