Sylvester Stallone turns 75: muscles and myth

Learn more all about ‘Rocky’ star Sylvester Stallone’s five children, from two of his marriages. Few actors have had the longevity that Sylvester Stallone, 75, has had throughout his career. Ever since he played Rocky in the 1976 film of the same name, he’s been a household name, and he’s taken on many iconic roles and starred in plenty of critically-acclaimed and beloved movies. Throughout his life, Sylvester has been married three times. He had two sons from his first marriage and three gorgeous daughters from his third and current wife. Learn more about all of the Creed star’s five kids!

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 DAYS AGO