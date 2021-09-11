CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesapeake, VA

A Chesapeake widow gave more than $300,000 to a man she met on a dating website. He was just sent to federal prison.

By Jane Harper The (Norfolk) Virginian-Pilot
Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

In August 2016, about a year after losing her husband to cancer, a Chesapeake woman decided to join a dating website dedicated to people over 50. Soon after, she made a connection with a man named Jerry Linus, listed in his OurTime profile as a resident of Virginia Beach. Linus reportedly was a widower, a native of Norway, and a jeweler who traveled the world for work.

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Chesapeake, VA
Society
Virginia Beach, VA
Society
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
CNN

Sons of Alex Murdaugh's late housekeeper 'viewed him as family,' lawyer says

(CNN) — The investigation into the killings of Alex Murdaugh's wife and son in June have prompted authorities to open other inquiries into at least two other deaths within the last several years -- most recently that of the family's housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. Now, Satterfield's sons are suing Murdaugh, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Widower#Solitary Confinement#Ourtime#District Court
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy