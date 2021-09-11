A Chesapeake widow gave more than $300,000 to a man she met on a dating website. He was just sent to federal prison.
In August 2016, about a year after losing her husband to cancer, a Chesapeake woman decided to join a dating website dedicated to people over 50. Soon after, she made a connection with a man named Jerry Linus, listed in his OurTime profile as a resident of Virginia Beach. Linus reportedly was a widower, a native of Norway, and a jeweler who traveled the world for work.roanoke.com
