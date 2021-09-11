CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Legacy Of 9/11, Two Decades Later

 5 days ago

This is a special edition of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Michel Martin. We're glad you're with us as we along with you have been spending the day remembering and commemorating the 9/11 attacks. We're going to continue with that this hour, putting our focus on how that one day changed so much in the United States and in Afghanistan for so many people who've had to live with the aftermath of 9/11 in the most painful personal ways. You'll hear some of their voices throughout the hour.

Emory Wheel

20 years later: Professors, students reflect on legacy of 9/11

“The prevailing memory I have is how quiet the skies were.”. For Professor of Pedagogy Peter Wakefield, the relative calm up above in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001 stood in stark contrast to the distress and horror worsening daily on the ground below. Questions raced through Wakefield’s mind as the event morphed from an isolated plane crash into multiple and from an accident to an attack, yet he said his memory clings to the absence of activity instead of the “utter confusion” following the attacks.
ATLANTA, GA
A Day Of Remembrances And Reflection: 20 Years After The 9/11 Attacks

Twenty years to the day after a pair of hijacked airliners destroyed the World Trade Center towers and another plane punched a gaping hole in the Pentagon and a fourth passenger jet crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers sought to regain control from hijackers, Americans nationwide reflected on the events that forever changed their country.
Joe Biden
Brown Daily Herald

Twenty years later: the legacy of 9/11 media coverage

Twenty years ago, on the eve of Sept. 11, 2001, life on Brown’s campus proceeded as normal. It was a sunny day at the tail end of summer, and, in passing, students read Herald stories covering last night’s Undergraduate Council of Students meeting and the construction of a new English building.
Voice of America

Two Decades After 9/11, Afghan Americans Reflect on Taliban Return

WASHINGTON - Masjeda Mehirdel was only 11 when nearly 3,000 people were killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. She was born and raised in an Afghan American household in Queens, New York. She recalls how her parents were relieved when former U.S. President George...
Memorial Services At Attack Sites Honor 9/11 Victims, 20 Years Later

All morning, we've been hearing commemoration ceremonies to mark the moment that four flights crashed on September 11, 2001. In New York, ceremonies were held to mark - oh, forgive me - New York ceremonies were held to mark the moment the two flights hit the Twin Towers. 9:37, of course, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon. And shortly after 10 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93, having been commandeered by passengers fighting with hijackers, crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa. A tolling of the bells, moments and silence, followed by a reading of the names of the 2,977 people who perished that day. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
New York Holds Ceremonies For The 2 Flights That Hit The Twin Towers

Americans began the day 20 years ago seeing two passenger planes crash into the World Trade Center towers in New York. The most vivid image for many on a morning of unimaginable scenes were of people leaping from the upper floors of the towers. Just over half an hour later, another flight crashed into the Pentagon and then another into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
Savannah Morning News

The two decades since 9/11 marks a career for many in the military

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, it is comforting for Americans to know the leadership of our armed forces is committed to completing their mission. This is a column by Charlie Harper, an Atlanta-based public policy expert and a longtime contributor. It’s been two decades. Twenty Years....
On The 20th Anniversary, U.S. Allies Honor The Lives Lost On 9/11

As the United States marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks that have forever changed life in America, the leaders of U.S. allies are also honoring the lives lost during the attacks, offering sympathies and remembering the legacies left behind. In a message to President Biden and the...
Tears, and smiles: Morristown remembers 9/11, two decades later

With sirens and bagpipes, smoke and steel, a parade of first responders on Sunday marked the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11 in Morristown. It was one of the final stops on the Never Forget tour, a 537-mile walk from the Pentagon to Shanksville PA to Ground Zero — sites of the terror attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives — by the brother of a New York firefighter who died on that crisp Tuesday morning two decades ago.
US News and World Report

How 9/11 Triggered Two Decades of Global War

"Our war on terror begins with Al Qaeda, but it does not end there … every nation in every region now has a decision to make: Either you are with us or you are with the terrorists." Those words, spoken by President George W. Bush in a televised address just...
Nonprofit Leader On The Work To Welcome And Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Pentagon rushed to fly Americans out of Afghanistan ahead of the withdrawal deadline last month, the U.S. military also evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans, many of whom worked with American and allied troops during the conflict. So far, more than 20,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in the United States, where a number of organizations are helping them begin the resettlement process. To learn more, we called Kristyn Peck. She is the CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, a nonprofit that helps newly arrived refugees in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Kristyn Peck, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
Culpeper Star Exponent

Two decades after 9/11, we must defeat the enemy within

Note: Michael Paul Williams is a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia. This column was written for the 9/11 commemorative section published in this weekend's newspaper. On this day 20 years ago, Democrats and Republicans gathered in grief and resolve on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
9/11 Plus 20: TV Marks Two-Decade Anniversary Milestone

The question comes to mind as our nation prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks this Saturday. As it has been in previous years, TV is the principal platform for this year’s 9/11 commemorations, reminiscences and reexaminations. Can it really be 20 years? The memories of...
Two decades later, the terror of Sept. 11 continues to haunt the nation

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, daughter Amelia awoke nearly breathless from a sleep so troubled she couldn’t wait to talk about it. In the kindergartener’s dark dream, people floating in a bubble across the sky suddenly began to fall to earth. They screamed as they fell, and nothing could save them.
